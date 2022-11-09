With a record of 240 points scored and just 18 conceded, it appears the World Cup has been a walk in the park up to this point for Australia.
The Kangaroos may not have been tested a great deal during their four matches so far, but Dubbo junior and Australian lock Isaah Yeo says it's the intensity of training sessions which is setting the tone.
The star-studded Australian side has breezed through the World Cup up to this point but a much sterner test is expected on Saturday morning (Australian time) when the Kangaroos meet New Zealand in the semi-final.
Speaking earlier this week, Yeo said the standard of training has his side well-placed heading into that do-or-die battle.
"It will be a good week at training and we'll make sure the intensity is up," Yeo said.
"That's something that's been really good and obviously with such a strong squad the training has been really competitive and a high intensity.
"For us, we're where we wanted to get to. We're now in a semi-final and one win away from the final.
"It will be a really good week, I think."
The semi-final clash with New Zealand has been described by many as the real final of the World Cup given the quality of the two sides.
The other semi-final will pit England against Samoa, two teams considered weaker than the Kangaroos and Kiwis.
Yeo, who started at lock in the quarter-final win over Lebanon, and his fellow forwards will be vital for the Kangaroos in the semi-final clash.
While New Zealand failed to fully fire in their six-point quarter-final win over Fiji, the forward pack has earned rave reviews.
Veteran New Zealand winger Jordan Rapana described the current pack as the best he's played with at international level, with the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Kenny and Jesse Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Josepth Tapine and Isaiah Papali'i all among the very best forwards in the NRL.
With accomplished halves Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown leading them around, the Kiwis have been tipped by many to cause a shock in Saturday' semi-final.
"There's no doubt that, at different times, New Zealand has been able to beat Australia and the side they've got at the moment is as good as any of those sides that have beaten Australia previously," former NRL premiership winner and Fox Sports pundit Michael Ennis said recently.
"That forward pack they've got is unbelievable and guys in their outside backs are in great form so that (semi-final) going to be a hell of a battle."
Yeo will again battle Rabbitohs star and fellow Australian vice-captain Cam Murray for the starting lock spot in the semi-final.
The St John's product has enjoyed a strong World Cup up to this point, with his first try in green and gold during an 84-0 romp over Scotland followed by another four-pointer in a 66-6 victory against Italy.
Yeo's fellow Dubbo junior and former CYMS star Matt Burton is also part of the squad but failed to make the final 17 for the quarter-final against Lebanon.
The World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand kicks off at 6.45am on Saturday (AEST).
