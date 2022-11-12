Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Back O' Bourke Beauty business owner says Bourke's in desperate need of hairdressers

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 13 2022 - 11:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back O' Bourke Beauty has space for a hairdresser but there's no-one in town who can take up the role, says Kara Azzopardi (right). Pictures via

Some towns are crying out for nurses, others are struggling to attract teachers, but if you're a whiz with scissors or clever with clippers you might be just what Bourke is looking for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.