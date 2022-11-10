Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Indigenous pathways program gives Dubbo College Students insight into native food sector

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo College hospitality students Jess Sibindi, James Brown,Lily Jones and Cameron Blackman with CSU's Holly Hoad (centre). Picture by Amy McIntyre

Could the future of Australia's hospitality and food industry lay within native ingredients?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.