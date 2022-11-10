Could the future of Australia's hospitality and food industry lay within native ingredients?
That's what Food Futures thinks, and they're helping Indigenous high schoolers in Dubbo get into the growing market at the ground floor.
"Native Food really is a growth sector that Australia could really tap into internationally," said Holly Hoad, Project Coordinator of the Indigenous Women STEM and Entrepreneurship Pathways Project in Dubbo.
"It's really important to preserve culture in that as well - so there's real opportunities in that sector for Aboriginal people and Aboriginal knowledge and ways of being and doing. That's what will keep it sustainable and really true to what it is."
On Friday November 4, Year 11 Hospitality students from Dubbo College hosted a sit down lunch for families, teachers, and hospitality industry figures - the culmination of a week-long work placement delivered through the Indigenous Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship Pathways Project.
"It is difficult to get work placements in hospitality in Dubbo and in the region. So we developed our own, using the project's resources," said Ms Hoad.
"I don't think many of the students have had an opportunity to do something like this before. A couple of the students told me they have had brief placements before but a lot of it had been dishwashing and simple, entry level tasks."
"By actually working alongside the chef and cultural consultant we had, students really had the opportunity to apply the skills they have been learning in class. You could see them really develop."
Dishes served up on the day got rave reviews from the diners and included an array of fresh, native ingredients such as wattle seeds, lemon myrtle, cinnamon myrtle, finger limes and bottle brush which students foraged on their own.
"Students made a punch out of the bottle brush. We took them out to pick the bottle brush off the trees at school, they had to find the bottle brush with the most nectar to get the most flavour from," said Ms Hoad.
Throughout the week in the lead up to the lunch, students worked with chef and teacher Benjamin Fox and Indigenous cultural adviser Trish Frail to develop their service and cooking skills and to learn about native Australian ingredients and their industry potential.
Local industry professionals from Wilay Cafe and Native Secrets also spoke to the students, sharing insights into their business journey, sustainable practices and how they use native ingredients.
"It gave students a great insight into the native food industry and what native plants can do as well as how that can lead to jobs locally and what they might look like," said Ms Hoad.
"We'll learn more about the food and Indigenous culture by more Indigenous people embracing opportunities in the sector and developing more Indigenous owned businesses making these native foods - from growing through to value added products you can buy in the shops."
Currently less than 2 percent of the native agriculture and food sector is represented by Indigenous people. Further, only 0.2 percent of all Australian businesses are operated by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander women.
The Indigenous Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship Pathways Project was developed to address this under-representation by highlighting career opportunities available to Indigenous people in the native agriculture and food industry, through STEM and entrepreneur pathways.
The 12-month pilot project -funded by an Australian Government grant - is a partnership between Food Futures Company, Australian Native Food and Botanicals, Charles Sturt University and Appetite Communications.
Ms Hoad said the Dubbo College work placement was part of the program's Awareness and Inspiration Pathway stream, which develops and delivers programs about the native agriculture and food industry to Indigenous students in high schools.
"If nothing else, we really want to introduce the students to what native foods are, what it looks like and the industry that's there and available to them," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
