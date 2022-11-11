Parkside Dental Surgery could be moving to a bigger and better purpose-built clinic complete with dentist housing under a development application submitted to council.
Established in 1985, Parkside Dental Surgery has serviced the dental needs of Dubbo and surrounding areas out of their small clinic on Darling Street for almost 40 years.
Now, they're looking to expand, and an application for a new clinic on the corner of Brisbane and Church Streets has been submitted.
Clinic director Charlie Roberts told the Daily Liberal the move would enable Parkside Dental to offer more services to the community.
"It'll be a beautiful clinic with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities and we'll be able to offer additional specialist services that Dubbo doesn't really have at the moment," said Mr Roberts.
"We already offer some specialist treatments, we have a visiting periodontist, but we'll be able to expand the scope of services he provides and look at getting a paediatric specialist and possibly an endodontist - someone who specialises in root canal treatment."
"A lot of those services people have to travel for at the moment so they put it off or don't do it because of the time and cost. Having the new clinic will allow us to offer these services in Dubbo."
The $2.49 million clinic - set to be developed by specialist medical construction firm Optima Healthcare Group - would provide employment for eleven staff and have space for five surgery rooms, an OPG room and a large reception and waiting area with separate kids zone.
As well as the clinic, the two-storey development would include two shop-top apartments each complete with two bedrooms, a galley kitchen and open-plan living and dining space.
Mr Roberts says the two residences would be used as accommodation for the visiting dental specialists and locums.
"If you want to get specialists out to the country or even general dentists you've got to make it as easy as possible for them by providing them with a good facility, good equipment and somewhere to sleep," he said.
"It'll be like a home away from home. A lot of specialists are busy in Sydney and other places already so we need to roll out the red carpet to get them to come out here and make those visits as easy as possible."
"People in the country shouldn't be disadvantaged because of where we live. Just because we're in the country doesn't mean people shouldn't have access to the best possible care."
To make way for the building two neighbouring lots would be consolidated and the existing buildings on site - none of which have heritage significance - will be demolished.
Optima Healthcare Group say the redevelopment of the site for a new dental clinic with complimentary housing would be "highly useful for the LGA" and the building's two-storey design "remains of a scale that is consistent with the density outcomes within the immediate vicinity".
"Other places like Orange and Bathurst have a lot of specialist services and facilities already but we don't - and in a lot of cases we're servicing a bigger area," Mr Roberts said.
"We think the new clinic will be great for business and good for the town and community as well."
The development application is on exhibition until November 29.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
