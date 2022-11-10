Daily Liberal
Pre-service teachers Hayley Creed and Cara Dowse-Collyer inspire Dubbo students

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 11 2022 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
Work placement teachers Hayley Creed and Cara Dowse-Collyer standing in the metal work room. Picture by Belinda Soole

Two young pre-service teachers are inspiring Dubbo students, especially women, to find a love for industrial technology.

Ciara Bastow

