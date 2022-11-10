A teenager who led police on a dangerous chase through east Dubbo has been charged with six offences involving stolen motor vehicles.
Tyrone Wilson, 18, of Websdale Drive in Dubbo appeared in court on November 2 via Audio Visual Link where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges, which included:
A white Ford Ranger utility vehicle was stolen during a breaking and entering between 2.30am and 6am on September 8 this year at Websdale Drive, court documents reveal.
The same vehicle was seen at Geers Deals on Wheels car dealership on the corner of Buckenbah Street and Chambers Street in Geurie.
Police said Wilson was with at least two other people when he jumped a fence into the car yard and smashed the glass sliding door.
Once inside, Wilson and a co-accused in the matter ransacked the office and grabbed a box containing numerous sets of keys to vehicles parked in the car yard.
The court heard Wilson got into the driver's seat of a white Ford Falcon utility with a female passenger.
He then drove the vehicle through locked mesh security gates and rammed a Toyota RAV4 parked nearby, which caused damage to its rear side.
A witness travelling west on the Mitchell Highway saw Wilson driving through the gates and called the police.
Police were driving east on the Mitchell Highway from Dubbo around 12:48am towards the car yard in Geurie when both white Ford utilities passed them going west.
After making a U-turn, police caught up to the vehicles as they turned right onto south Buninyong Road and were directly behind the Ford Ranger. Police checked the registration of the car and confirmed it had been stolen.
Due to weather and being on the outskirts of town, police did not activate warning lights.
As Wilson approached the intersection of Sheraton Road, he pulled over and waited for the Ford Ranger and police to pass him. He then began to drive behind police and flicked his high beams on and off to distract them from the Ford Ranger.
Police continued to follow the Ford Ranger through several streets in the east Dubbo area with the utility crossing to the wrong side of the road, which posed a risk to oncoming vehicles.
Whilst on Websdale Drive, police were driving behind the Ford Ranger when they saw Wilson in the Ford Falcon heading in the opposite direction.
When Wilson was approximately 10 metres away from police, he crossed over to the wrong side of the road and tried to drive into the oncoming police vehicle which forced police to swerve to avoid a collision.
The court heard Wilson made a U-turn and for a short period of time continued to follow police who were trailing the Ford Ranger.
At the intersection of Murrayfield Drive and Kings Park Way, Wilson rammed the police vehicle which caused it to land in the gutter.
A pursuit was immediately initiated with police chasing the Ford Ranger, which began to drive on the incorrect side of Wheelers Road and Myall Street, heading towards Dubbo hospital. Wilson was still following behind and twice tried to ram the police vehicle.
Police initiated a pursuit with Wilson who entered the roundabout at Wheelers Lane on the incorrect side of the road. They then saw Wilson and the female passenger get out of the Ford Falcon utility which had stopped on Eagle Avenue.
The woman began to run towards Myall Street as Wilson, who was wearing a black hooded jumper, ran south. Police chased after him as he removed the jumper and threw it on the ground. He also threw a black sock he was wearing as a glove.
Wilson jumped the back fence of the Forest Lodge Motor Inn into the grounds of St Mary's Primary School and laid on the ground.
At searched him when they found two separate car keys in his pockets - a Ford car key (not for the vehicle he had driven) in the left and a Holden car key in the right.
They were keys Wilson had obtained after breaking and entering the Geers Deals on Wheels car dealership. He had tried all the keys until he found one that worked.
"I'm just bored and I need money," Wilson said when police questioned him about his offending behaviour.
Wilson will return to Dubbo Local Court on December 15 for sentencing.
