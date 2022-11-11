Daily Liberal
Dubbo 'miniaturist' Colette Cameron explains how a hobby became an obsession

By Belinda Soole, and Allison Hore
November 12 2022 - 4:00am
Step into Colette Cameron's home in Dubbo and you will be transported into a tiny world of her creation. A colourful candy store, a photorealistic pharmacy and a fabulous fairy party room are just some of the incredible builds lining the wall of her living room.

