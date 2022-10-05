Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Meet Sheeva, the dog who went from shy rescue pup to powerlifting pro

AH
By Allison Hore
October 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nemesis Fitness client Emily Goedee with Sheeva, the gym's "owner". Picture by Belinda Soole

This profile is part of a series of stories where we showcase pets who add something extra special to local businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.