Meet Sheeva, the dog who went from shy rescue pup to powerlifting pro

For as long as "Dubbo's strongest gym" has been open, rescue dog Shevva has been a regular around the joint. She's around so much these days her paw parent, Will Hunt, jokes she's the gym's owner.
"She's part of the crew here, everyone loves her. She's been here everyday for probably the past six years now," he said.
Will has been bringing Sheeva - an 8 year-old mixed breed dog - into his gym, Nemesis Fitness, since she was a small puppy. When she was younger, she only came in every now and then but now she's at the gym keeping an eye on clients almost every day.
"I picked her up from the pound the same year I started Nemesis Fitness. She's been there since day dot," he said.
"When I adopted her - I wasn't setting out to, I just saw her. She was one of the dogs for adoption at Petbarn, I went to get something for the other dog I had at the time and she was there in one of the perspex boxes."
"At the time she was only a couple of weeks old and was shaking up the back of the box and wouldn't come up to the glass for anyone and seemed very scared. But as I walked past she looked at me and ran up to the door. And that was it. She picked me."
Founded in 2014, Nemesis Fitness offers strength and conditioning training for all kinds of clients - from locals just wanting to keep fit to those with aspirations of being a professional powerlifter. Will started the businesses because he wanted to bring a "world class" strength and conditioning facility to the Central West.
"Our clientele are a mixture of general health and fitness, athletes in various disciplines who need strength and conditioning work and then we've got powerlifters as well," said Will.
For gym members like Emily Goedee, seeing Sheeva around the gym can be just the motivation to persevere through a difficult workout.
"She's the support dog for when people are having a rough day. When they're struggling, they have someone to complain to and she listens to them
Of course, being a business owner is not without its perks for Sheeva either.
"She probably gets more love and affection than anyone else in there - she's there for the pats and the treats and everyone likes seeing her when they walk in," Will said.
"She gets very upset if she gets left behind for whatever reason. She loves coming along, it's part of her routine and she's there everyday."
