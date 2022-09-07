Meet Sheba, the friendly feline promoting workplace wellbeing

This profile is part of a series of stories where we showcase pets who add something extra special to local businesses.
If there's one lesson to take away from lockdown it's that working with a pet around can often be the morale booster needed to get you through a long day in the office.
Advertisement
That's why Sheba, the resident cat at iClick2Learn's Dubbo office, takes her job of Wellbeing Assistant seriously.
"Having a pet in the office can be really great because it's a central point of focus - you're constantly getting up and down to let her in and out and you can't ignore it. It gives you a reason to get up out of your chair and go outside," said Kelly Jennar, iClick2Learn's Wellbeing Officer.
"If you're having a stressful day - it gives you a moment to stop. It reminds you not to get too zoned out in your work and brings you back to reality, animals don't live in a 9 to 5 world like we do."
The 8-year-old Tonkinese cat - a cross between a Siamese and a Burmese - has been a fixture in the iClick2Learn office for her whole life.
"She has the neediness of a Burmese cat, not the arrogance of a Burmese," said Natalie Bramble, Sheba's owner and CEO and Co-founder of iClick2Learn.
From their small office in Dubbo, the team at iClick2Learn help not-for-profits and community groups around Australia provide training for their staff and volunteers.
"We actually work from an office at the back of our property, so Sheba was here anyway. We make sure that everyone is okay with her being around, even if we get visitors. Some visitors love it and Sheba loves it too - she loves meeting new people," said Natalie.
"She will basically sit between your hands while you're trying to type on your keyboard, waiting for pats. And if we've got someone visiting who loves cats she'll jump on their laps and get a pat."
While some cats are aloof and love their alone time - Sheba loves being the centre of attention. When she's not playing with her toys or scratching up the carpet, she's jumping up on the desks demanding a good scratch on the chin.
"Animals have unconditional love. They don't care if you're having a bad day or a bad hair day, whether you're busy or relaxed, they act exactly the same - it's a constant," said Kelly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.