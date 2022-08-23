The four-legged personal trainer helping Dubbo locals stay fit

This profile is part of a series of stories where we showcase pets who add something extra special to local businesses.
Staying motivated to go to the gym can be difficult, but with Parker's friendly face and wagging tail there to greet them, FitStop's clientele can't wait to come back and get their sweat on.
Advertisement
"He's our official greeter at the door - he really works the room to get pats from everyone," said Rachel Ferdinand, Parker's owner and co-owner of FitStop Dubbo.
"Everyone loves him, they get upset when he's not here so we get requests to bring him in more often. He's here pretty much all the time now - probably 3 or 4 days a week."
The 7-year-old Australian Shepherd mix only came to Dubbo 6 weeks ago when his pawrents - Rachel and her partner Craig Anderson - decided to make the move from Brisbane to Dubbo to realise their dream of setting up the gym. They opened the doors on FitStop Dubbo just two months ago.
"Craig's from Dubbo - born and bred - we met in Queensland where I'm from. We saw that FitStop was booming up there and decided to make the move back here. It's going really well, we've got really good feedback," said Rachel.
"Parker was staying at my mum and dad's place while we did the build here - he's adjusting quite well to country life."
"We've been on walks around the neighbourhood but he mainly loves the gym to be honest."
As well as greeting the visitors, Parker has taken on other unofficial job titles at the gym including personal trainer and creche supervisor.
"Sometimes in the workouts we run there's running involved and he'll join in doing laps with everyone as a bit of encouragement. He helps everyone with their stretches at the end for more pats as well," said Rachel.
"We've got a kids room out the back too and some parents have been using him for a bit of bribery I think - like, 'if you're good, you can see the puppy at the end'. So that's worked well as well."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.