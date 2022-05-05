sport, local-sport,

A group of local powerlifters have broken several world records at a recent national event held right here in Dubbo. Last weekend the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre played host to the Global Powerlifting Committee (GPC) Spring Nationals with athletes coming from all over the country to compete. The event was hosted by Nemesis Fitness, a local gym who relied solely on the support of businesses from around Dubbo to sponsor the event which cost more than $30,000 to put on. Dubbo lifters Arabella Watson (deadlift), Dylan McDonald (squat and deadlift), Rob Allen (squat) and Millie Jackson (bench press) all broke world records in their respective divisions across the competition. Jackson's achievement is significant along with the other competitors but remarkably the Dubbo local is only 13-years-old and was one of the youngest competitors in the field. Nemesis Fitness' Will Hunt was one of the organisers of the event, as well as being the trainer for the group of Dubbo lifters and he said the results was a good reward for the gym. "They're good, a lot of the guys put in a lot of work to do it," he said. "They've been training for a long time and it has been planned out for a while. "So they executed at the end of the day and got what they worked for." As well breaking world records, Allen (five), McDonald (five), Jackson (four), Watson (three) and Holly Hope (two) all broke national records as well. The GPC Spring Nationals had three divisions with male and female lifters competing in the squat, bench press and deadlift. READ ALSO: Dubbo welcomed competitors from South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria on Sunday with the event a big success. While Hunt runs the Nemesis Fitness athletes' trainings, he opened up on just how much work goes into preparing for competitions. "The guys train at the gym four hours a week depending on the size of the lifter, anywhere from two to three hours a session," he said. "It will consist of general strength training as well specialist lifting movements to make them as strong as possible on competition day. "Outside the gym, there is a lot nutrition, recovery and other aspects which are involved in getting them ready for competition." Looking ahead, Hunt said there is a bit of a plan in place for the athletes to prepare for more competitions later in the year which will be held in Dubbo while the lifters will also be travelling away to compete. "That's our national titles for the year, we are going to hold another two local level meets this year," he said. "Then we are going to away to Newcastle for a couple of meets as well. "In the next couple of years we will start getting ready for the world titles." Nemesis Fitness wished to thank all their local sponsors who made the GPC Spring Nationals possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

