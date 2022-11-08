Daily Liberal
Sarah Price and father Damien use a boat to help them get to Goannas' footy match from Forbes

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:58pm, first published 1:30pm
Sarah Price and her father, Damien, used any means necessary to get through flood waters and get to and from the Goannas' rugby league match at Wellington on Saturday. Pictures supplied

There's commitment to the team and then there's what Sarah Price went through for the Goannas' under 12s Western Women's Rugby League side on the weekend.

