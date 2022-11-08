It's been a frustrating year for Wellington Race Club but the future is looking brighter as they prepare to host their first meeting in months on Sunday.
Having battled wet weather throughout 2022, the club will host a seven-race program on Sunday, their first meeting since July 18.
Club secretary Dale Jones said it hasn't been an ideal year for them but there is hope their luck will turn around.
"Our September meeting got washed out unfortunately, we raced in July but our latest one was washed out," he said.
"We've had about four meetings be washed out this year which has been really disappointing.
"We got some unexpected rain on Sunday evening and a few more showers yesterday evening (Monday).
"As of today (Tuesday), the track would be in the Heavy 8 range but we've got good and warm weather right through the week."
The Wellington Boot was cancelled twice earlier this year due to the weather while in recent times meetings have been cancelled across the state due to the rain.
READ ALSO:
With a few showers around Wellington to start the week, Jones is confident the track will be in good condition for the races.
"I expect it to get back to the Good range before Sunday," he said.
"The worrying thing at the moment is that there is a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms and rain predicted on Sunday, we are keeping our fingers crossed that the forecast might improve."
"It's just the way it goes, everyone else is in the same boat," he said.
"When you look at it in the overall scheme when you lose race meetings or you look at people who have been suffering with their houses underwater or towns which are flooded.
"It's not that important in the overall scheme of things but we would like some dry weather so we can get our schedule back on track."
"Our main race on Sunday will be the Tony Cowan Memorial Handicap," he said.
"That's to honour our former long-serving bookkeeper who used to keep all our accounts.
"He was a long-serving volunteer who died just around Christmas time so the inaugural Tony Cowan Memorial Handicap will be our main event."
Nominations for Sunday's meeting were released on Tuesday morning and there are several trainers from around Dubbo who have put forward chances.
Connie Greig's Picnic Championship-winning Hamsted has been nominated to run as have the highly-rated Toulon Factor (Brett Robb) and Careering Away (Garry Lunn).
A total of 143 nominations came in for the seven-race meeting, with final fields to be released later in the week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.