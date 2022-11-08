Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wellington Race Club has had to battle wet weather all throughout 2022

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a four-month hiatus, racing will return to Wellington this weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

It's been a frustrating year for Wellington Race Club but the future is looking brighter as they prepare to host their first meeting in months on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.