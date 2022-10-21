Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Goannas will face Midwest Brumbies in five grades at Mudgee on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:39am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Price is one of the rising stars in the Goannas under 12s side. Picture by Petesibs Photography

Coaching rugby league is something unfamiliar to Dean Matthews but it is a challenge he is enjoying so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.