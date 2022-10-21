Coaching rugby league is something unfamiliar to Dean Matthews but it is a challenge he is enjoying so far.
Matthews' Goannas under 12s will be in Mudgee on Sunday to take on Midwest Brumbies in round four of the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
Commonly associated with rugby union, Matthews has taken over coaching the junior side for the season and admitted it wasn't his ideal role to start the year.
"First and only time (I've done it), it's all new to me this stands up and play the ball through the legs stuff," he said.
"They needed a coach this year, my daughter is in the team.
"There are a lot of other good parents around as well, there are a couple of ladies from Forbes who manage the side.
"Their daughters do a lot of league tag plus a few dads come up and give us a hand.
"Even though I coach the team there are five or six who get in and help out."
The Goannas will be in action once again at Mudgee in all five grades beginning with the under 12s against Midwest as Matthews' side aims to win their third game this season.
Ahead of their match with the Brumbies, Matthews said the squad is pumped to get out on the field for another match.
"They are pretty keen, it's good to see really," he said.
"It's probably the first time a lot of them have played tackle footy this year so they are all enjoying which is good."
READ ALSO:
He may not have been around the competition before but Matthews said he has been impressed by the standard of play across the Goannas teams so far this season.
"It gives the girls a bit of a taste of tackle football plus it's a bit different from league tag," he said.
"It's really good for them, the whole competition seems to be really well set up."
A strong, family-like club, the Goannas' home matches are always full of supporters and players watching on, something Matthews believes gives the under 12s a boost.
"I've noticed that they encourage the older age groups to get down and clap the juniors on," he said.
"My daughter plays in the 14s with Ben Bruce who does a great job and same with Peta Powyer, Sue Egan and Kaitlyn Mason.
"You turn up and there are people doing all the jobs."
In the open category, the Goannas will be aiming to win their fourth consecutive match when they also take on the Brumbies.
Goannas' back-rower Bec Smyth has been in electric form, scoring eight tries in three games so far this season.
Sunday's action at Mudgee's Jubilee Oval will begin at 9:30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.