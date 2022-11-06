They may have been lacking numbers but the Goannas returned to the winner's circle on Saturday after defeating Panorama Platypi 34-22 at Wellington.
Round six of the Western Women's Rugby League competition saw the Goannas pick up their fourth win of the season, even without several stars.
Once again Bec Smyth was the star for the Goannas, as the second-rower scored a hat-trick in the big win and admitted the side did well to put a team together.
"During the week there was even talk of playing nines because we had so many out," she said.
"The Townsend girls are from Forbes so they were going to stay there and help the community out.
"But we managed to get a side and even have a few subs which were very much needed."
One Townsend who did play was Maggie, with the regular prop moving into the centres for the match, something which proved a masterstroke.
Alahna Ryan also scored a double in the win and Smyth had nothing but praise for a Panorama side who were also struggling for numbers.
"They were top of the table before the game," she said.
"They have a cracking side, they've got some quick girls and during the game, they kept going from dummy half a lot.
"There were a lot of shooters plus they've got some strong, hard runners who were hard to take down."
Sitting at the top of the try-scorers list for the season, Smyth is in terrific form and believes some time off was exactly what she needed.
"I managed to have a couple of weeks of rest which is very handy at my old age," she said.
"I couldn't play last weekend and with the weather the week before so I was pretty well rested which was nice.
"It was good, I played outside of Demi Wilson.
"Usually she is on the other side of the field from me but this week we were on the same edge. She just reads the game so well and I run through the holes she makes."
"She's got the ability to put it on the toe as well so she is great to play alongside."
Kandy Kennedy scored a double for the Platypi who put in a great effort considering they only had 13 players for the match, meaning they went without substitutes.
The win for the Goannas moves them to the top of the ladder with two rounds remaining before finals begin.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
