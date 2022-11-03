When Gilgandra basketballers travel to attend major competitions like this year's John Martin Country Tournament at Newcastle there's plenty of opposition players and supporters who don't know where in NSW their town is.
But those from Gilgandra don't mind as when it comes to basketball, they've been punching above their weight for years.
Basketball has long been a major sport in the town of roughly 3000 residents, and it remains so today.
This weekend the time-honoured Gilgandra Windmill Carnival will be held again while the association's women's side has just finished competing in the Western Women's Regional League, where it competed against sides from inland cities, Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange.
"People often say 'wow, you're pretty competitive for the small size of the town'," Windmill carnival coordinator and long-time Gilgandra coach Kimm Naden said.
"We're just a little drop in the ocean compared to the other towns we come up against."
So what makes Gilgandra basketball so special?
"We're just like a family," she said.
"We're inclusive of everyone. There's only six of us on the committee but it's that handful of people that are the ones who do it.
"It's myself and my two sisters, we're a family unit and then we include everyone else. It's always been that way and it's a family environment and that's what people see when we go away.
"They say we're competitive for how little we are but they also see our friendly nature, the caring nature and we always fun regardless of whether we win or lose."
That family and fun environment is synonymous with the annual Windmill Carnival.
The tournament is the longest running in regional NSW and this year marks the 43rd edition.
Like most events, the Windmill Carnival wasn't held in recent years due to COVID-19 restrictions but Naden is delighted to have it back for the association and the community.
Thirty-six teams will be a part of this weekend's event and, as is always the case, sides from the likes of Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle will be a part of the action.
"It draw so much to the town. It's a very popular little carnival," she said.
"I think it's a generational thing. There's people who have grown up with it, like myself, who are still playing.
"You've got families and now their kids are playing and it's not in a big, flash stadium. You rock up and have a game and have a bit of fun.
"In saying that, we do sometimes get some big-name players and ex-NBL player Tyson Demos is playing in it this year. He's bringing Cortez Groves, who played for the Illawarra Hawks, and they're actually running a clinic on Friday for the local kids.
"It's a mixture of things which make it so good. There's the atmosphere, the casual nature of it. You can come and be competitive or you can come for a fun weekend."
The carnival will start on Saturday morning and close to 80 games will be played across the weekend.
A, B and C grade competitions will cater to players of all abilities and games will be played across five courts.
Two of those courts aren't indoor but aren't full size, which is what stopped Gilgandra from hosting a match in the recent Western Women's Regional League.
Gilgandra didn't win a match in its first year in the competition but it was another boost for the association.
"It's been enjoyable. We've been competitive but a lot comes back to fitness and age," Naden laughed.
"Overall, the girls really enjoyed it and are super keen for next year. The guys are now asking when their turn is.
"We've been competitive in the past and a lot of the ladies in this women's team were part of junior teams which were competitive over the years."
