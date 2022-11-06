A strong all-round bowling performance from Newtown has helped them to a solid four-wicket win over Rugby on Saturday in round three of the RSL Whitney Cup.
The wickets were shared around the Newtown bowlers at No.1 Oval with George Smith and Pruthviraj Parmar both taking two each.
Newtown captain Mitch Russo knows restricting Rugby to 7/153 was a brilliant effort with the ball and in the field.
"Our bowlers really stood up, our batters did the job after a bit of a scary start,"
"We lost a few wickets but 'Frenchy' (Dan French) guided us home again."
Jacob Hill made a patient 35 for Rugby but regular wickets kept Newtown in control of the game before Glenn (25 not out) and Lawson Shepherd (27 not out) hit big late.
While Smith and Parmar were great with the ball, Steve Skinner was also impressive, taking 1/14 from his eight overs.
Rugby needed to strike early if there were a chance of winning and did just that, removing Skinner for five before Syed Ali Raza (22) soon followed.
Russo was bowled by Will Skinner for nine which brought Dan French to the crease, fresh off a brilliant innings last weekend.
French's knock of 49 not out helped guide Newtown home, chasing down the runs in just 22.1 overs.
Lawson Shepherd (2/59) and Jai Reeves (3/50) also took wickets for Rugby but were expensive, with both bowlers going at more than seven runs an over.
Following another good performance from French, Russo admitted he believes the wicketkeeper is in a rich vein of form.
READ ALSO:
"I think this is the best I've seen him bat," he said.
"He's training a bit more than he has been, he's come into the year wanting to do well and succeed for the team which is good for me."
Speaking about their bowling, the Newtown skipper said he thought they set up the win inside the first 10 overs.
"Our bowlers to start the game were really tight, we had pretty simple plans to bowl full and straight then we set the field for it," he said.
"Our bowlers executed pretty well, we went in with two seamers and three spinners so it was a pretty unique scenario.
"'G' (Gaurav Sharma) came on pretty early and tied down one end which helped us keep them to not many."
One player who made a return to the Newtown side was Dan Holland, with the former opener playing his first game in some time and his captain is excited to see what he can do this season.
"He's got a different role for us this year, he's more of a finisher," he said.
"It didn't pay off on the weekend but it was his first hit in two or three years, he'll get there.
"He can break a game open for us, he can take a 150 total to 220 really easily.
"Hopefully it comes off in the next few weeks."
Meanwhile, RSL Colts batter Chris Morton continued his impressive form with 96 against Macquarie at No.2 Oval.
Morton and Marty Jeffrey (73) combined to pile on the runs against Macquarie, finishing their 40 overs 6/238.
Jeffrey's dominance with the bat translated into the field also as the RSL skipper took 6/50 to rip through the Macquarie lower order.
Ricky Medway's knock of 53 was the highlight for Macquarie but regular wickets ensured they would fall well short of the total, being bowled for 146.
CYMS Cougars made it three wins from as many games after a dominant seven-wicket win over South Dubbo at No.3 Oval.
Matt Purse (3/23) and Ben Knaggs (2/14) were near unplayable early before spin twins Harry Bayliss (3/9) and Paddy Nelson (2/16) ripped in late to bowl Souths out for 85.
In reply, CYMS' chase got off to a shaky start as Bayliss was run out for 12 before Tom Barber burned young Fletcher Hyde, as the latter was also run out for eight.
Barber (37) was out soon after as Thomas Nelson (13 not out) and Zac Bayliss (16 not out) got CYMS home inside 14 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.