The Nightwatchmen: What we've learned from the opening two rounds of the season

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
We've been lucky enough to get through two weeks of the Dubbo District Cricket season and some sides are showing no signs of rust.
In the RSL Whitney Cup, both RSL Colts and CYMS Cougars are undefeated while Newtown Demons, South Dubbo and Macquarie are without a loss in the RSL Pinnington Cup.
Four teams are yet to lose a game in the RSL Kelly Cup through two rounds and the 12-team competition looks like it will go down to the wire, even after only a handful of matches.
It might very early, but we thought we'd have a look at a few things we've learned so far this season.
RSL Colts have the 'fire' to get back to the top
Who would've thought RSL Colts would be one of two teams to start the season without a loss.
Sarcasm aside, Colts have been brilliant to start the season with big wins over Rugby and Souths respectively. The scariest part of the wins is that they've been without either Mitch Bower or Marty Jeffrey in one of those games.
The return of Greg Buckley has been crucial for the men in red as the former Western Zone all-rounder has hit two half-centuries back-to-back, as has Chris Morton.
Much like the 2021/22 season, Morton has started the season with a bang. Opening the batting alongside Anthony Atlee, the pair are probably the most aggressive openers in town and Morton has been nothing short of brilliant to start the year.
RSL's biggest tests of the season so far will come over the next two weeks when they face Macquarie and CYMS, two sides many believe will be in the hunt for a title at the end of the season.
Dubbo's depth is something to marvel
Earlier this year, we talked about Dubbo winning their first Western Premier League in some time and the understrength side took a big towards doing so with a victory over Parkes last week.
Without Marty Jeffrey, Tom Nelson, Chris Morton, Matt Everett and Mat Skinner, the side won comfortably over Parkes thanks to a brilliant knock from Lachlan Strachan.
The Macquarie all-rounder's innings of 71 may have been the headline but there were still impressive performances from a few younger players.
Strong displays from Hugh Sienkiewicz and Hugh Ridley were bright points with the bat while Will Skinner was brilliant with the ball.
Dubbo's side this year has gotten much younger than in previous seasons and these three players could have a big future in the city's representative set-up going forward.
Anyone could take out the RSL Kelly Cup
This should come as a shock to no one.
A 12-team competition was always going to lead to a wide-open season and this RSL Kelly Cup could be the closest yet.
As mentioned above, Newtown Tigers and Rhinos along with Macquarie White and CYMS Green all are undefeated to start the season while a further four teams have a win to their names.
A battle between the two CYMS teams lies ahead this weekend and that match could push Green even further ahead while Macquarie White will take on the ever-competitive RSL Colts.
With 14 rounds still to play, I feel literally anyone in this season's RSL Kelly Cup is capable of winning the competition.
Rain hasn't affected run-scoring
Yes, there's been some low and disappointing scores in second and third grade but it's not so much the case in first grade.
In last weekend's second round, there was close to 400 runs scored in total in each of the three games.
CYMS posted 206 against Macquarie, who made 197 in reply, while Newtown piled on 219 against South Dubbo and RSL Colts could have amassed an almighty total as they reached their target of 182 inside 25 overs for the loss of just one wicket. The side Colts beat on Saturday, Rugby, had Ben Wheeler make the season's first century in their innings.
Those scores came after Colts posted 7/219 in round one while CYMS and Macquarie also batted their allotted 40 overs in the first games, too.
Given all the rain, lack of training and matches in recent times it was assumed it could be a slow start to the season for the season's batsmen as bowlers thrived. But that hasn't been the case at all.
CYMS will be right there again
Go back a month or so and I wrote in our pre-season predictions Colts would win the RSL Whitney Cup premiership at a canter.
That was largely because of the return of Greg Buckley and the fact defending premiers CYMS had lost powerhouse trio Brock Larance, Tom Coady and Ben Patterson in the off-season.
Just two rounds into the new season I might have to revisit that. The Cougars have won two-from-two and while they're a bit of a different side, the strengths remain.
One of those biggest strengths is a bit of arrogance. The kind all top athletes and teams have. CYMS has won two premierships in the past three seasons (one of those in the debated COVID-impacted season) and they know they can do it.
Ben Knaggs and Bailey Edmunds remain two of the best bowlers in Dubbo, Thomas Nelson and Tom Barber have really stepped up with the bat, and the energy and motivation remains. They're a huge threat.
The Ducks haven't quite taken flight
I thought (and still do) think the RSL Pinnington Cup season would be a closely-fought one this year but also expected some big things from the Newtown Ducks.
Last year's beaten grand finalist got stronger during the off-season after the arrival of first graders Charlie Kempston and Jakke Gardiner from Colts and Rugby respectively so it was fair to think things would get better.
After a heavy round one loss to South Dubbo - the Ducks were rolled for just 64 - they scored a win over the battling CYMS on Saturday.
The Ducks managed a steady 151 with the bat before rolling a weakened Cougars side for a paltry 83.
There's a long way to go this year but we're talking early thoughts right now and I have to say I expected a little more from the Ducks already.
