Mateship and posterity are the glue that helps Kevin Sinclair and 60 other local men spread their wings and help out young men at the Dubbo Men's Shed.
"You'll be surprised to see the amazing things that they make," Mr Sinclair, who's turning 87 soon, said.
"These young men will be older men their interests changes over time...Here they keep themselves occupied, always doing something to build their life around."
Every Wednesday morning, the shed located in an old building at Victoria Park turns into a noisy, busy cluttered workshop. One can hear the sounds of nail guns and wood-turning machine whirring while the smell of paint is in the air.
They're welding, repairing garden seats, fixing tables and push bikes, or making new ones from donated wood, steel, nails, and tools.
Recently, the older members whose ages range from the 40s to nearly 90s completed first aid certificates and mental health support training.
"It's to keep an eye out on all members," Mr Sinclair said.
There is a real-life story every shed member knows about that Mr Sinclair is retelling to let people know there is a deeper sense of purpose when one joins the Australian Men's Shed Association.
"What we see in one person may be a different reason for another man ...We had a member who left Dubbo for many years and then came back to town five years ago.
Mr Sinclair said the man went to attempt suicide, but instead, decided to join them at the shed.
"He was part of the shed until his death."
Averting suicide among men was one of the reasons behind the formation of AMSA, Mr Sinclair said.
When Mr Sinclair and his wife Fay came to Dubbo in the 1980s after selling their farm in Bathurst where they produced 200,000 cauliflowers annually for Sydney's markets, he joined a number of community organisations, and has spent the last 15 years with the shed.
Dubbo's men shed is one of the 1,200 not-for-profit groups existing across Australia since the 1990s, around 300 are in NSW.
The idea of mens' sheds that help out men started in Australia and quickly spread across 12 countries, there are an estimated 3,000 around the world connecting men with men to enrich their lives.
Mr Sinclair said the Dubbo group has been centering their efforts on lending a hand so that younger ones "thrive, build their lives around that they don't give up."
"We help them keep their mind and hands busy, always occupied because it's really good. We've been doing it for a few years with these young men, and some are women.
"They come to the shed and conduct their activities, some may have a handicap but you'll see the amazing things they make.
"They're helping members of the public by repairing their tables, chairs, and making things they need."
