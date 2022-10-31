Carpentry apprentice Tom Eason and childcare trainee Kady Lake have each signed up to take advantage of the $250 prepaid travel card from the NSW government, giving them a leg up as costs of living rise.
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders announced a two-year trial period for a $250 travel card for apprentices, trainees, and university students in regional areas to help with their commuting expenses.
Miss Lake is studying for a diploma in early childhood through Dubbo Pre-School but next year, when she moves to university to become a primary school teacher, she worries about the cost of renting added on top of her weekly budget.
The card would be used to "help [her] get on top of [her] weekly savings" even for a short time.
"I think I am one of the luckier ones because I live with my parents but for a lot of young people, it can be hard to get by if renting," the 19-year-old said.
Mr Eason lives in Gilgandra and works in Dubbo for Walsh Constructions. He said the $250 travel card will fill up his utility's 75-litre diesel tank at least three times.
"It's pretty good because I do a lot of travel for work, it will cover the tanks pretty much. Petrol prices are pretty crazy at the moment, but I'm doing alright," Mr Eason said.
Walsh Constructions owner Jim Walsh said rising prices of fuel are the "biggest hit" for apprentices like Mr Eason because to get to work they travel on average 100 kilometres from where their projects are located.
"In our type of work, we do a fair bit of travel, diesel fuel is the biggest hit this week at $2.30 a litre, so it does affect their budget.
"The foodstuff is not too bad because you can pick what to eat...I don't know how some survive but apprenticeship is definitely a stepping stone for them to get into a trade, build their skills and move up ahead."
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the new travel card is a "hand-up to supplement their travel budget."
"This [travel card] is not supposed to be-all-end-all to solve monetary problems but its a step in the right direction...we recognise that trainees, apprentices, and students are doing it tough so we're trying to cover that by helping their travel budget," Mr Saunders said.
Mr Saunders said since the seniors' travel card was rolled out in 2019, one million seniors residing in regional areas are using it.
"We do expect apprentices and students to see the relevance of this, and they would be able to apply online.
"It will go a long way for their confidence to go on the training they want to do for meaningful career paths.
"We're doing as much as we can to help retain young people in regional areas."
The $250 travel card is only available for apprentices, trainees and university students who live in regional areas and they can use it for bus, rail and taxi or top up their Opal cards. More information on https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/.
