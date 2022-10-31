Daily Liberal
Dubbo psychiatrist Warren Kealy-Bateman says ministerial health advisory panel a 'real opportunity' for change

By Allison Hore
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 6:00pm
'A breath of fresh air': Dubbo psychiatrist says health advisory panel a 'real opportunity' for change

Dubbo-based psychiatrist Warren Kealy-Bateman said he was "honoured" to be selected as one of 15 healthcare professionals and community leaders from across NSW working to advise the government's healthcare strategy.

