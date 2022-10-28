Over 1200 calls for help have been received by the State Emergency Service's western teams in the past seven days.
Encompassing 62 per cent of the state, the 1212 call outs received include 62 flood-related rescues, mostly in the northern parts of the zone.
The figures come as the SES joins with NSW Police in pleading with drivers not to enter floodwaters under any circumstances, with more rain and cold weather expected in the coming days.
"On the whole, the community has been pretty good but there are still many people driving through floodwater," SES western zone spokesman David Rankine said.
"We've done a number of rescues of people driving through floodwater and we're asking people not to, particularly with the most recent tragic death in Gulgong," he said.
The body of a woman was found after she went missing on Sunday, October 23. Emergency services were called to Cooyal Creek at Gulgong after reports a vehicle had been swept into flood waters.
Her death was the third in the region in the prior month, following incidents involving floodwaters
On October 11, a body believed to be a 46-year-old man, was located in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters near Bathurst.
The man was last seen on Sewells Creek Road at Essington on Sunday, October 10, and a search was started when he failed to return home the following day.
Prior to that a five-year-old died after his family's car was swept up in flood water near Tullamore on September 23.
The family of five were driving back from Dubbo after a day at the zoo when they attempted to cross a creek they had navigated safely earlier that day.
The family's ute was swept off the road, and while the mother and father were able to release two of their children from their farness seats in the car, they were unable to save the young boy.
Mr Rankine said they had too many deaths across the central west this year.
"Do not make the decision to drive through the floodwater your last one.
"People are ignoring road closed signs and driving through and paying the ultimate price for it," Mr Rankine said.
During the past seven days the SES reported 27 call outs in Dubbo, Narromine and Warren, with just two flood rescues - one at Warren and the other at Minore.
In Bathurst there were two call outs, while in Orange there were three.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Warren's flood water remained at 9.7 metres while Narromine peaked at 10.6 metres before receding to 8.65 metres.
Dubbo's flood level is below the alert level, currently sitting at 3.86 metres after the Macquarie River peaked at 7.85 metres on Sunday but the water level could quickly rise if heavy downpour occurs again, Mr Rankine said.
"Our major concern is Warren at the moment...there are many families still isolated, particularly those residing outside the town levee," he said.
"We continue to provide assistance to them including re-supply."
The SES headquarters has also issued a warning and reminder that "a flooded road is not a normal road".
"We understand the people may think that because they drive the road every day for work or study, but the reality is flood water can substantially damage a road...if people find a flooded road, stop, turn around and find another way," NSW SES spokesman Greg Nash said.
His sentiments were echoed by police, who said they are at a loss as to why drivers continue to ignore the warnings.
Central West Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said it was frustrating.
"Unfortunately, people are not heeding our warnings nor the warnings from the SES about driving through floodwaters," he said.
"Even this weekend we still had people driving through floodwaters, particularly out around the Cowra area, where there has been flooding around the Lachlan River."
Referring to an incident in Cowra involving a Ford Ranger carrying four people who were swept up in flood water after attempting to cross a flooded causeway, he said lives were most certainly put at risk.
The Ranger was swept 500 metres downstream, with one of the occupants found by SES clinging to a tree in the water, while the others had made their way to shore.
"Police at the time had extreme difficulty to get to that person due to the floodwaters," he said.
"Emergency services and the people in that vehicle were all placed at risk because of their initial actions in driving through the floodwaters.
"At this stage, if anyone drives through floodwaters, not only are they putting themselves at risk, they may not be covered by their insurance, and at the very least may also find themselves being penalised or obtaining an infringement from police for negligent driving, and that's at a minimum."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
