Body believed to be of woman missing in flood waters found near Mudgee

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:10am, first published October 23 2022 - 9:14pm
Emergency services have found the body of a missing woman after the vehicle she was in was caught in flood water. File picture.

The body of a woman in her 20s has been found after she went missing in flood waters in the state's Central West.

