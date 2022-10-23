Daily Liberal
Dubbo Skin Corrective centre sisters Kim Scott and Heidi Nichols take out top Rhino business award

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 23 2022 - 5:00am
Kim Scott and Heidi Nichols (centre) with the team from the Dubbo Skin Corrective centre. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Two local sisters offering a holistic approach to skincare took out the city's top business award at this year's Rhino awards.

