Two local sisters offering a holistic approach to skincare took out the city's top business award at this year's Rhino awards.
Founders of the Skin Corrective, Dubbo sisters Kim Scott and Heidi Nichols, said the win was "absolutely incredible".
The jubilant Skin Corrective team took to the stage to receive the Gold Rhino at the SJ Shooter Real Estate Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards on Friday night.
It was a moment of celebration for the team, who also took out the Excellence in Small Business award sponsored by Summit Cranes.
"We are so grateful for this award, its really unexpected," Ms Nichols said.
It was the women's passion for treating the skin, which led to the duo opening the family-owned business back in May 2019.
"Kim and I started the Skin Corrective centre because we suffered with really severe acne as teenagers and so we set out to study beauty therapy and then health science to do our very best to bridge the gap between dermatology and general practice," Ms Nichols told the 400 strong crowd.
After studying in Sydney, the sisters returned to Dubbo where they wanted to help regional community members access skincare support.
"We were having a family dinner one night and we were talking about where we'd work and what our future held and how we would utilise our skillset. There was nowhere in Dubbo where we could be employed using our full spectrum of skillset," Ms Nichols told the Daily Liberal.
She said it was their parents and husbands who encouraged them to take the plunge and start their own business.
"We thought no way that's far too risky and we didn't have the confidence, but after a good family dinner by the end we began entertaining the thought," Ms Nichols said.
After deciding on a name, the sisters found a vacant suite on Brisbane Street, where they opened their first three-room clinic on May 18, 2009.
After outgrowing the space three years later the sisters purpose built the Skin Collective at Blueridge business park, initially opening with 25 treatment rooms.
"Our business wouldn't be what it is without [the team]," Ms Nichols said.
Education and safety are at the forefront of their business practice combined with a caring, nurturing environment. The duo aim to provide to provide a middle ground and education between dermatology and general practice.
"I think sometimes in our industry there's the misconception that cosmetic medicine and advanced skin treatments are all about vanity, its very superficial," Ms Nichols said.
"We understand that the skin just isn't treated from the outside in, its every system inside our body that interacts with the skin, so its very much a holistic skin approach.
"We hope that with integrity and ethically we provide really good services for skin diseases, disorders and any ailments that occur on the skin, and if we can't offer a solution, being able to really interact with the cohort of other healthcare providers in Dubbo."
