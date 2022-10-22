Daily Liberal
Dubbo Cares Day provides a breakfast to offer mental health skills and resources to residents

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Jo Efoti holds up a Dubbo Cares sign, inviting residents to look after their mental health. Picture by Belinda Soole

Residents are being told to go further than just 'how ya going?' when asking someone about their mental health and it all starts with a cuppa and a chat according to one Dubbo local.

