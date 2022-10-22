Residents are being told to go further than just 'how ya going?' when asking someone about their mental health and it all starts with a cuppa and a chat according to one Dubbo local.
Jo Efoti has organised Dubbo Cares Day for October, 26 and is calling on residents to be part of a local message of hope and care for each other.
"It's an opportunity for the people of Dubbo to take the message of mental health month one step further and learn new skills to look after each other better," she said.
The themes of the day will be everyday, connecting and hope.
"We want to go further than just 'how ya going?', to ask how you're really going and be the people that have skills to hear and support when needed," she said.
On Wednesday, October 26 Dubbo Cares will be at the Rotunda on Macquarie Street where they will be serving breakfast from 7am and lunch until 2pm. They will be connecting with members of the public to offer skills and resources to help people support each other well.
"We are also encouraging families and businesses in the community to host their own Dubbo Cares event and decorate their places, celebrate the care they show each other and showcase the way they support the mental health and wellbeing of each other all year round," she said.
Ms Efoti said Dubbo was an amazing town with so many excellent people doing "great things" to show support for each other.
"We really want the whole town to know that we care well for each other here," she said.
"It's a chance to share love and support and go the next step in checking in and going deeper and building new skills as a whole community to build connections and grow in resilience."
Ms Efoti has put the call out for businesses and the town to decorate yellow for one day to send the message of "care and support" that will last all year long.
"We need everyone to know how to get the help they need," she said.
When asked why people should care for their mental health, Ms Efoti told the Daily Liberal taking care of ones mental health was just as important as taking care of their physical health.
"We are under so much pressure these days and the statistics are not lowering around mental ill health," she said.
READ MORE:
"We need new ways to care for ourselves and others and we know that when we speak value and care to each other that helps empower people to take care of themselves better."
Ms Efoti said if residents can't make it on the day to remember one thing.
"There are 365 days to reach out to someone to show them you care," she said.
If people would like to get any resources or find ways to get some ideas on how to help then they can contact Dubbo Cares through info@dubbocares.support or on their Facebook and Instagram pages and other local mental health organisations.
Remember you can get mental health support by talking to your GP or phoning one of the many phone support services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.