A Wellington labourer who verbally abused his ex-partner's new partner and threatened to fight him "man-to-man" has been told to "move forward" from the relationship.
Adam John Fisk, 25, fronted Wellington Local Court last week where he pleaded guilty to charges of assault, intimidation and contravening an AVO.
Court documents revealed Fisk and his former partner had been together for about nine years before the relationship broke down in January this year. By July his ex-partner began dating a new man.
On the afternoon of September 8, the man was leaving the Central Butchery in Wellington when he heard Fisk yell out "here's the grub".
READ ALSO:
He asked why he was a grub when Fisk continued to repeat the sentence numerous times.
"You took my missus and kids off me," Fisk yelled at the man.
The man told Fisk he could see his family whenever he wanted and said "she wasn't even with you".
Fisk grabbed the man by his shirt while he was seated in his car, before he was pulled away by onlookers.
About two weeks later the man was working on a vehicle at work when he noticed Fisk pull up behind him in his blue Mazda and yell out "get out of the car and have a go". However the man ignored him and drove off.
Fisk continued his harassment and two days later on September 21 attended the man's home. Fisk pulled up outside and beeped his truck's horn a number of times before he got out and drove up the driveway.
He stood at the gate for a few minutes before driving away.
Later that day, the man was preparing his workshop for the day and was on the phone when Fisk arrived. He said to the man "come on, let's have a go ya dog. Let's fight".
The man grabbed a metal bar from a vehicle and told Fisk to "f--k off and leave me alone I'm at work".
Fisk however said "I'm in a public place, I can fight you. She should be with me".
The man again told Fisk to "f--k off" and that he was trying to open his shop, when Fisk walked toward him with his fists up.
"Put the bar down and fight," Fisk told the man.
The man said he didn't want to fight, and swung the metal bar in front of his body twice to prevent Fisk assaulting him.
Later that morning, the man and Fisk's ex-partner each provided a statement to officers at Wellington police station.
Fisk handed himself in to police on September 23, where he participated in a 31 minute interview.
In the interview Fisk admitted to grabbing the man by the front of his shirt, however he told officers he had been told the man "plays rough" with his children and that was the reason he wanted to fight him "man-to-man".
He said he never reported his concerns for the children to police.
In court, defence lawyer Aaron Ryan said the incidents were "spur of the moment", and that his client had intended to use the bathroom where the man was working.
Mr Ryan said while the agreed facts suggested Fisk was the instigator, he argued there were "no innocent parties".
The court heard Fisk had experienced the loss of his grandfather prior to the offending, which was "heavily felt" by him.
However Magistrate Kevin Hockey said he appreciated breakups were difficult, however told Fisk he had to "put that behind you and move forward".
Fisk was convicted, fined $1000 and placed on a supervised 12-month community corrections order where he will be required to engage with domestic violence and anger management counselling.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.