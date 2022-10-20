Daily Liberal
Mitchell Raymond Harper behind bars after violently assaulting man at Wellington police station

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 5:00pm
The man was using the external phone to report the earlier interaction to police when Mitchell Harper pulled up outside and violently attacked him. Picture on file

A Wellington man is behind bars after following a man to the police station and violently bashing him.

