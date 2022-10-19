Daily Liberal
Shantelle Maree Irwin convicted in Dubbo court after punching man she accused of cheating

Updated October 19 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 5:00pm
'He cheated on me and I found out': woman reducing cannabis intake after punching man

A Dubbo woman who bashed her former partner after she accused him of cheating on her has gone a long way to address her cannabis intake, a court has heard.

