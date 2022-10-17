Daily Liberal
Dubbo learner driver Nathan Hyde convicted after he was caught behind wheel while suspended for being unaccompanied

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Learner caught behind the wheel days after he was suspended for driving unaccompanied

A Dubbo learner driver who got behind the wheel just days after being suspended for driving without a supervisor has been handed a conviction.

