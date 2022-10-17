Learner caught behind the wheel days after he was suspended for driving unaccompanied

A Dubbo learner driver who got behind the wheel just days after being suspended for driving without a supervisor has been handed a conviction.
Nathan Hyde was driving a silver Toyota Camry when he was stopped by Dubbo highway patrol officers on August 5 this year.
Police checks revealed the 25-year-old was on his learner licence and was driving unaccompanied, and as a result handed a suspension notice.
However just 12 days later, on August 17, it was about 2pm in the afternoon when police saw Hyde get into a driver's seat of the same Toyota and headed to a property on Macquarie Street.
READ ALSO:
Checks of the vehicle also revealed the registration had expired on June 29.
Officers approached Hyde and immediately recognised him from their previous interactions. One of the officers asked if he had been caught the other day driving without a supervisor, when Hyde admitted he was.
When asked why he was driving, Hyde said he "just had to drop a mate up the road".
He was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo police station.
He was charged for driving while suspended and failing to appear in accordance with bail - as Hyde failed to appear in Dubbo Local Court on August 28, where he was convicted in his absence.
Appearing in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Hyde pleaded guilty to failing to appear, and did not challenge his conviction for driving while suspended.
Defence lawyer Scott Affleck said while his traffic record didn't assist his client, he highlighted when Hyde was arrested he spent a night in custody.
Mr Affleck said COVID-19 had caused instability in his client's life, but had recently secured employment and stable accommodation.
Magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim convicted and sentenced Hyde to a 12-month supervised community corrections order, disqualified him from driving for six months from Wednesday.
For failing to appear Hyde was convicted but no further action was taken.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.