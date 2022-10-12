Daily Liberal
Emergency services were called about 3pm on Tuesday with reports two vehicles had crashed

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:30am
Interstate travellers escape major injury after highway crash

Four interstate travellers are lucky to be alive after two vehicles, including one believed to be towing a caravan, crashed north of Dubbo.

