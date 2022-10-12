Interstate travellers escape major injury after highway crash

Four interstate travellers are lucky to be alive after two vehicles, including one believed to be towing a caravan, crashed north of Dubbo.
About 3.12pm on Tuesday afternoon, emergency services responded to reports two vehicles had crashed on the Newell Highway- about 25 kilometres south of Balladoran.
A male driver and female passenger - both aged 67 and from South Australia - of a Ford Ranger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dubbo hospital for observation. The woman was believed to be trapped for a short time, but was released and also taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The occupants of the second vehicle - a Toyota Landcruiser - driven by a 74-year-old man and his 72-year-old female passenger from Victoria, were not injured.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western police district have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed, or has any available dashcam footage, of the crash is urged to contact Gilgandra Police Station on 6847 8999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are on scene after reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway north of Dubbo.
About 3.12pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to the crash between two vehicles including one towing a caravan, at Eumungerie - about 38km from Dubbo.
NSW Ambulance paramedics are on the scene and are assessing two patients.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told the Daily Liberal a 60-year-old woman was initially trapped in one of the vehicles, but has since been released and is being assessed by paramedics.
Another man in his 60s is also reported to be uninjured, however is being taken to Dubbo hospital.
Traffic is affected in both directions, and motorists are being asked to exercise caution and to expect delays.
More to come.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
