Community service for man who blew three times the legal limit

A Dubbo man has narrowly escaped jail time after driving three times the legal limit, with a passenger and half a bottle of spirits in the centre console.
Kyle McDougall was driving a black Holden Colorado on Erskine Street, when he was spotted by police crossing four lanes of traffic while turning into Thompson Street.
Officers stopped the 24-year-old and could smell a strong stench of alcohol coming from him. Inside the vehicle police also saw another man in the passenger seat, and a half empty bottle of spirits in the centre console.
READ ALSO:
After a positive roadside breath test, McDougall was taken to Dubbo police station where he returned a reading of 0.158 - three times the legal limit.
Appearing in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, McDougall pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving.
In sentencing magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim said the threshold being crossed was borderline giving the aggravating factors including the presence of another person and his manner of driving.
However taking into account his young age and suitability for community service work, Mr Abdul-Karim convicted and sentenced McDougall to an 18-month community corrections order to be supervised by Dubbo community corrections.
He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service work, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to install an interlock device for 24 months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.