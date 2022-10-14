Father threatens family member after being told he was a 'bad parent'

A Dubbo father told a family member he would get people to bash her, after she told him he was a "bad parent", a court has heard.
Jasper Lachlan Cooke, 24, was escorted into Dubbo Local Court in handcuffs on October 12 after he was arrested for contravening an apprehended domestic violence order and intimidation the day before.
Cooke had been at the home of his partner's mother when he began arguing with his partner's sister, police said.
The woman told Cooke he was a bad parent because one of his children was found down the street by a neighbour.
As a result, Cooke became angry and began yelling at the woman, who warned she would ring police as his abuse was scaring her.
Cooke snatched the woman's phone and ran out the front door with it, but returned a short time later and began banging on the woman's bedroom door where she was hiding.
He began yelling at the woman he was going to get another girl to bash her, before saying "I'm going to get six people to bash you, just wait".
The woman's mother arrived home to find her terribly upset, while Cooke was constantly entering and leaving the house, displaying very erratic behaviour, police said.
The woman's mother told Cooke to get out of her house as he shouldn't be there while affected by drugs, which he denied.
Police arrived and spoke with Cooke out the front of the house and formed the opinion he was affected by an unknown substance.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Lucy Maher said her client suffered from unmedicated ADHD, and hadn't taken drugs for a long time, which could explain his erratic behaviour described by police.
The court heard while Cooke's criminal history didn't assist him, Ms Maher said there were a "number of things that were positive" and the court could see her client had hopeful prospects for rehabilitation.
"He completed a significant period on parole which he did not breach and has gone a further eight months without offending," she said.
Ms Maher explained Cooke had been at the house as they had been given notice he had to leave his current rental due to renovations.
"[The partner's] mother invited them to live at the home, it was a temporary arrangement, but in breach of the AVO," she told the court.
Magistrate Imad Abdul-Karim noted the contravention "occurred on a number of levels" and rejected Ms Maher's claim, highlighting Cooke "appears to have been intoxicated" at the time of the offending.
Despite noting Cooke's acts of violence being on the borderline to be sent to jail, Mr Abdul-Karim placed him on a 15-month supervised community corrections order.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
