Jasper Lachlan Cooke sentenced after threatening partner's sister because he was told he was a 'bad parent'

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
October 14 2022 - 3:00am
Father threatens family member after being told he was a 'bad parent'

A Dubbo father told a family member he would get people to bash her, after she told him he was a "bad parent", a court has heard.

