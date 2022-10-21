Whether it's a friend to share your coffee with, someone to give you a voice, or a space that welcomes you just as you are, a strong community to support you as a veteran is vital.
Veterans in the western region are set to benefit from stronger community bonds that improve their wellbeing and quality of life, through a hub funded and established by the Dubbo RSL sub-branch.
The drop in centre at 79 Bultje Street is a space not only for veterans to meet and chat, but a private space to help access services and assistance for mental health professionals and programs, president of the Dubbo RSL sub-branch Tom Gray told the Daily Liberal.
"People can just drop in, they can drop in for a cup of coffee, just for a yarn. We're going to have barbecues and working bees here, but it's just generally a meet and greet area just to say g'day," he said.
Mr Gray said the centre is open to local veterans and to those in neighbouring towns such as Cobar, Nyngan, Warren and Gilgandra, or those that do not have a veteran services officer or welfare advocate.
"We'd been looking for a while, then all of a sudden this came up and we saw the opportunity, so we thought let's bite the bullet and do it now," he said.
"Its going to be a drop-off point for veterans so we can try and look after their wellbeing and help them get back on their feet, or assist where we can."
In 2019, the federal government committed $30 million to develop a network of six Veteran Wellbeing Centres across Australia in partnership with ex-service organisations and state and territory governments.
The hubs focus on health and wellbeing and welcome all members of the veteran community and families. The aim is to connect veterans and families to a range of services which include support for transition, employment, health and social connections.
Veterans' and Families' Hubs have now been developed in Perth, Townsville, and Adelaide, while in Darwin, Wodonga and Nowra, services are being provided through temporary premises as construction or refurbishment works on their permanent buildings are completed.
While its believed Dubbo is on the list for a potential veteran wellbeing centre at some stage in the future, when remains unknown.
Locally, the Dubbo RSL sub-branch had been operating out at Orana Gardens helping local veterans with access to much needed services, however Mr Gray believed the house was a much more personal space to encourage more veterans to meet up.
Inside the home, there are two office spaces where Bill Greenwood and Shaun Graham are available to assist veterans access different courses and psychologists, mental health professionals or even just support with the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Members have also been working hard to set up a library and lounge room where veterans and their families can meet, a kitchen, computer room and community garden with firepit.
There is also a shed and barbecue area for regular social catch ups or a place for people to get things off their chest.
"We know there are a lot more veterans within the community and we're just trying to get them out of the corner or the room they're sitting in," Mr Gray said.
"We're hoping people feel more comfortable by coming in here, they can bring their family along with them if they wish.
"We sometimes go down to watch the Roos play down there at Victoria Park, because that's something that all services play and we get quite a few down there having a beer and watching the game.
"It's just good to get together and talk about what we all know ... it just helps people get a little bit off their chest, especially for those trying to get that monkey off your shoulder so they can feel a little better and have something to look forward to."
The centre will be open certain days of the week for veterans and their families to drop in, and a phone number will be available for those wanting to get in touch.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
