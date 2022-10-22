Resilience and redemption were the themes of the 2022 SJ Shooter Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards, as businesses from all across the city gathered to celebrate.
The struggles through drought, COVID-19 and mouse plagues were spoken about, while the ability of local businesses to adapt, change and mold to the situation were highlighted.
Businesses at all stages from start-ups to those entrenched in the community and those aiming (or who have already reached) international audiences, were brought together to celebrate.
The Skin Corrective Centre were announced as the Gold Rhino winners, while Flair Finance took out the Baby Rhino.
