Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of the 2022 Rhino Awards.
This year a massive 112 written submissions were received by the chamber for the business awards, and over 7200 votes from the public for the people's choice awards.
"The support and excitement of this city amazes us daily," Dubbo Chamber of Commerce executive officer Brittany Sultana said.
"Thank you to all the sponsors and vendors of this event, it wouldn't be what it is, without you."
Excellence in Customer Service - Sponsored by Dubbo Chamber of Commerce: Duncan McGinness Veterinary Surgeon
Apprentice and Trainee of the Year - Sponsored by VERTO: Sam Berryman - GPS Plumbing, Drainage & Gasfitting
Outstanding Employee - Sponsored by Fully Promoted Dubbo: Kelly Johnson - Regand Park Early Childhood Education Centre
Outstanding Community Organisation - Sponsored by SJ Shooter Real Estate: Pink Angels Inc.
Excellence in Innovation - Sponsored by Nbn Co: iClick2Learn
Service with a Smile - Sponsored by Daily Liberal: Troy Quinn - axxis
Excellence in Micro Business - Sponsored by MoneyQuest Dubbo: Assurance Training & Sales
Excellence in Small Business - Sponsored by Summit Cranes: The Skin Corrective Centre
Employer of Choice - Sponsored by Regional Development Australia - RDA Orana: Housing Plus
Dubbo's Favourite Business - Sponsored by 2DU & ZooFM: Mass Nutrition Dubbo
Jean Emile Serisier Role of Honour Recipient: The Furney Family, Ben Furney Flour Mill - John, Diane, Sarah & Tim
Excellence in Large Business - Sponsored by Clancy Automotive: Summit Cranes
Excellence in Sustainability - Sponsored by Taronga Western Plains Zoo: Central West Leadership Academy
Outstanding Young Business Leader - Sponsored by Air Link Airlines: Penny Gibbs - Westhaven Ltd
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion - Sponsored by Empowered Choices Support Services: WINNER: iClick2Learn
Dubbo's Favourite Tradie - Sponsored by Real Estate View: Baylea Brotherton - BJB Plumbing & Gasfitting
Dubbo's Favourite Hospitality - Sponsored by Down the Lane: Devil's Hollow Brewery
Outstanding Business Leader - Sponsored by Findex: Andrew Everett: Westhaven Ltd
Outstanding Start Up | Baby Rhino - Sponsored by WIN Network: Flair Finance
Gold Rhino SJ Shooter Real Estate | Dubbo Chamber of Commerce: The Skin Corrective Centre
