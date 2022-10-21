Preparation was key for HSC students across Dubbo who have just sat for their mathematics exam.
Though set to become compulsory with the rollout of the new curriculum in 2025, mathematics is currently optional for students in year 11 and 12.
At Dubbo College most students have elected to take maths, with 126 out of the school's 138-strong cohort completing either a Standard or Advanced Mathematics exams on Thursday.
Among them was Advanced Maths student Claudia Tegart, who aspires to study vision science next year. Asked her thoughts on the exam, she said "it was a fair exam, if it's what you had worked towards".
Fellow student John Toohey, who is hoping to become a teacher after his graduation, agreed the exam was fair despite the questions appearing tough on first reading.
"I feel like my first look through the paper - it appeared hard, but the second time, some of the hard bits appeared easier. My brain had warmed up," he said.
"If I had to give [my teachers] a mark, they would get an A+ for their help."
Out of around 67,000 students across the state doing their HSC exams in 2023, about 59,000 completed exams in Standard 1, Standard 2, Mathematics Advanced and Extension Maths.
This year, standard maths students were asked to answer questions on concepts like algebra, measurement, finance and statistical analysis.
Meanwhile, the advanced maths students were tested on their knowledge of calculus, trigonometry and logarithmic functions.
The HSC maths exams came as the NSW government confirmed maths in year 11 and 12 will be made compulsory from 2025.
The idea was first proposed in 2019 and means the HSC class of 2026 will be the first cohort in a quarter century to have no choice but to sit for a mathematics exam.
The change will bring NSW in line with Queensland where students in their senior years already have to take one maths subject. In the ACT and Victoria mathematics is optional.
"Having strong maths skills opens a world of possibility for young people. Maths develops capabilities for life and provides students with lasting fundamental skills in problem solving, analysis and reasoning, which are relevant to most careers," said Education Minister Sarah Mitchell.
Dubbo College Student Hunter Van Kruyssen, who is hoping to get into engineering, will certainly be needing maths for his future career.
He said his preparation for the exam included "doing past papers, following up on feedback, getting good sleep and eating well".
Dubbo College Head Teacher of mathematics Sonya Cox said she thought this year's exams were "well balanced" and praised the students' hard work in the lead up to the exam saying, "their commitment to study is to be commended".
The HSC written exams will conclude on Friday November 4, with the final exam being Design and Technology.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.