Blake Stephen Riley to serve jail time in the community for threatening ex's new partner with pickaxe

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:37am, first published 1:00am
Ice addict destroys former partner's Subaru and threatens him with pickaxe

A Dubbo ice addict who attended his former partner's home and began smashing her new partner's car before threatening him with a pickaxe, has been handed a community-based jail sentence.

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

