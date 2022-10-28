Representing her country and then playing with one of the most talented bush footy sides she's been a part of alongside close friends and her sisters.
It's fair to say things are going pretty well for Maggie Townsend at the moment when it comes to rugby league.
Townsend will be back on deck for the Goannas in the Western Women's Rugby League competition on Sunday after representing the inaugural Australian Police women's side last week.
A detective based at Parkes who's been with the force for a decade, Townsend has previously represented Australia in rugby union and NSW in league but she said the chance to be part of the first national side in the 13-player code was something to savour.
"It was really special because it was the first team that's ever done that at that level," she said, the police side having played the Australian Defence Force last Friday.
"I've been overseas before to Hong Kong for rugby union but had never done anything for the league because it's all brand new so it was quite special.
"When you hear the national anthem you get goosebumps. It was all pretty cool."
When Townsend started with the police the sporting side of things were predominantly only for men.
That's changed over the years and now Townsend is one of a host of female players who have a huge amount of opportunities across a number of sports.
Along with sisters Amy and April, Townsend spends her winters playing rugby union for the Forbes Platypi while the summer months are all about rugby league and the Goannas.
In between that she's earned plenty of honours through police sport and Townsend estimates she plays more than 30 matches of footy across both codes each year.
"I just play week-to-week and try not too think too much about it all," she laughed of her achievements.
"I just try and balance all my commitments, which can be hard at times, but I seem to get it done.
"It can be hard to try and keep the body going all-year round but you've just to get it done."
While she tries not to think about it too much know, Townsend is aware there's going to be special memories to look back on when the time comes to hang up the boots.
The Australian experience last week is sure to be one of the biggest career highlights after NRL legend Cooper Cronk presented their jerseys and spoke to the squad before a thrilling 12-10 win.
"It was quite high and very physical," Townsend said of the clash with the ADF.
"They had ex-Jillaroos and a few props who play for South Sydney. Not only were they physically big, but they hit with some intensity.
"That was a bit of a wake-up call for the first 10-to-15 minutes because we probably didn't expect them to play at that level. I know I didn't. They were pretty good. Very skilful and very physical."
After the amazing experience of representing her country, it might seem strange for Townsend to say the Goannas is also something she'll one day treasure but that's the regard she holds this current side in.
While rain has impacted the start of the season - last weekend's clash with the Mid-West Brumbies was cancelled due to flooding at Mudgee - the Goannas have showcased the exciting talent in the squad with three commanding victories.
With the likes of rugby stars Bec Smyth and Lillyann Mason-Spice making an impact and regular standouts Alahna Ryan and Emily Caton again shining, Townsend said the side is an exceptional one to be a part of.
"It just comes together every week," she said, the side rarely training largely due to geographical challenges.
"It's the kind of team that you'll look back on in 10 years and you'll never have played in a team like it. I think it's a special side. It's for that reason that we don't train together but everyone just comes together to play and we just get the job done."
On Sunday the Goannas travel to Coonamble to take on the Castlereagh Cougars and the side will again feature Townsend and her two sisters.
Playing together is nothing new, they've been doing so for a number of years now, but back-rower Maggie said it's always something they hold close.
"Dad told us girls how special it is. All he wanted was to play with his brothers and we should be so grateful. We definitely are that we get to play together every week," she said, before laughing about three sisters playing together.
"It's important to us and we enjoy it. If we're not fighting with ourselves we're fighting with someone else but we make it work."
The Goannas will again be in action in the under 12s, 14s, 16s, 18s and opens at Coonamble on Sunday.
The under 12s action starts at 9.30am while the opens will kick-off at 2pm.
