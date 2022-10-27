Peachey brothers David and Dean are hoping to see plenty of people getting out and being active in the coming weeks as they prepare for two major sporting events in Dubbo.
The brothers, in conjunction with the REDI.E, are starting a new Oztag summer competition as well as planning for the upcoming National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout.
The Peacheys work with REDI.E, an Aboriginal organisation striving to create opportunities for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people, and are using the partnerships with Australian Oztag and Touch Football Australia to provide something new for the region.
"All we're looking at, through Redi.E, is participation and people getting out and enjoying it," former Cronulla Sharks great David Peachey said.
"We just want people to participate and get out there and be healthy. That's the message we want to get out there, participate in sport and get that healthy, active lifestyle."
Oztag - much like the league tag style of play in Group 11 - will be played on Thursday nights throughout summer and the first round will be on November 3.
The competition is starting with only an open-age mixed competition but the hope is the Peachey brothers will be able to start visiting schools, promoting the game in the hope of expanding and running a junior league as well.
The competition is designed to compete with the successful local touch football competition, but the Peacheys said the sport offers something different. An emergency services team is among those to already sign up while it's hoped the CYMS and Macquarie rugby league clubs as well as police and local businesses will get involved.
"We're just looking for people to get out on a Thursday night in the summer comp and fingers crossed and weather permitting we can kick off next Thursday," David said.
"It's new, so if we only kick-off with three, four or five teams then it's something we can build on throughout the year. It's something Oztag and REDI.E are looking to bring to western NSW and get people to participate.
"It's another version of rugby league. It's not quite as fast as touch football but it still has the skills."
While admitting they are new to the sport themselves, the Peachey brothers have been studying up and while a focus will be on fun and fitness, Oztag does offer players the chance to advance.
"We're new to this sport but there's a lot of pathways for people out here to reach that next level," David said.
"They can play at a national level and if they want to travel there is the opportunity in Oztag and this gives people an opportunity through sport."
Opportunities through sport is a real focus for the brothers and REDI.E and while the touch football knockout is a major event with $10,000 in prizemoney on offer, the Peacheys just want to see people involved.
The pair pointed to the tough times many have endured in recent years and events like the knockout allow families to get together and travel to Dubbo and have a good time, all while playing at the top level.
Three editions of the knockout were played in Dubbo but it hasn't been held since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
The National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout, which has previously featured the likes of former NRL stars Scott Prince, will be held on November 5 and 6 at the Katrina Gibbs Ovals and there will be mixed opens, under 16s and under 12s divisions.
"We've got 19 teams at the moment and we've got a week to build on it," David said.
"But it's the first year back after COVID and people not knowing and now we're in a tough spot with all the rivers around us and people who have said they were going to participate have had to pull out.
"People from those little towns like Wilcannia and out at Bourke had to pull out because they can't make it.
"But it's the first year back and, again, if we don't get the teams we're after then maybe we can do something down the track can make it bigger and better next year."
Teams are allowed a certain number of non-Indigenous players depending on the size of the squad.
The rules and eligibility as well as registration information can be found on the Touch Football Australia website here.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
