Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Peachey brothers David and Dean organising Oztag competition and National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout at Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:32am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peachey brothers David (left) and Dean are organising two sporting events to be held in Dubbo in the coming weeks. Picture by Belinda Soole

Peachey brothers David and Dean are hoping to see plenty of people getting out and being active in the coming weeks as they prepare for two major sporting events in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.