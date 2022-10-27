The Nightwatchmen: Six stars to watch out for this WZPL season

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
After yet another weekend of cricket being washed out last week, it's finally back.
Dubbo's regular Friday night and Saturday competitions will be in action once again but Sunday will see the return of the Western Zone Premier League.
Dubbo hasn't won at Western Zone Premier League (WZPL) since 2018/19 when they defeated Parkes, and could again be in the mix year after losing the last three finals, all to Bathurst.
So, ahead of Sunday's opening round, we thought we'd have a look at a few players to watch for this year's competition.
Ben Wheeler (Dubbo)
Pretty obvious choice this one. Wheeler is a current Western Zone batter and has become one of Dubbo's more reliable players over recent seasons.
An aggressive left-hander, Wheeler in full flight is fun to watch if you are on the same side as him but he can also be a nightmare to bowl to.
With Nic Broes departing, a opener spot is available for Western this year and a strong WZPL campaign could get Wheeler back in the side.
Capable of hitting anyone in the zone for six, Wheeler is an easy choice for this list.
Lachlan Skelly (Orange)
A new player in the Orange, Skelly could be a leading contender for the most wickets this year.
An off-spinner by trade, Skelly was brilliant with the ball for Central West Wranglers in their win over Western Plains at Dubbo a few weeks ago.
On that occasion, Skelly claimed four weeks and showed great control, while also not being afraid to give the ball a bit of flight.
A rarity for spinners around here, not too many bowlers have try to beat batters in the air but Skelly does.
Likely a certain starter for Orange's WZPL, Skelly could easily find his way into the Western Zone side if he has a strong three matches.
Cooper Brien (Bathurst)
This kid is as talented as they come.
If you have any doubts about Brien's talent, you only have to look back to what he did a few weekend's ago.
Playing for his club St Pat's Old Boys, hit a century on the Saturday before anchoring the Central West Wranglers' innings against Western Plains, making 67.
Only just too old to play under 18s, Brien will form a strong top-order along with Ryan Peacock which could be a big reason why Bathurst win their fourth WZPL in a row.
I'm backing Brien to make a big score this weekend when Bathurst take on Orange, an innings that may grab the attention of the Western selectors.
Myles Smith (Parkes)
One of the best all-rounders in the region. It's as simple as that.
Parkes will be a big underdog in the WZPL this season but there is a core group of talented players in the side and Smith is the most important.
Having played his club cricket in Dubbo with Macquarie in recent years, Smith has excelled while getting top-level matches each and every week.
He's a Western Zone-level player and I have to think the Western Plains Outlaws may have been a better chance in the recent Plan B Regional Bash had Smith batted higher than eight and got the chance to bowl.
Aggressive with bat in hand but also capable of batting for a long stint at the pitch, Smith is also a more-than-handy option with the ball and if he fires on the representative scene then Parkes may cause a surprise or two.
Matt Everett (Dubbo)
He arrived at Dubbo with plenty of fanfare last season, having previously been Dave Warner's opening batting partner in Sydney grade cricket.
The Tamworth product delivered on the hype, producing a calm and composed top score of 54 in his representative debut and led Dubbo to a narrow win over Parkes.
He was quickly put in the Western Zone side for the Country Championships and while he didn't fully fire there, his class is clear to see.
Availability is always a bit of an issue for Everett given he lives and works outside of Dubbo - he'll miss Sunday's opening round fixture - but having him in will be vital for Dubbo this season given someone like Mitch Bower is no longer playing rep cricket.
Ryan Peacock (Bathurst)
Could this be the season we see Peacock back at his very best?
Always one of the more talented players in the region, Peacock is a former standout junior and a one-time Western Zone player. Good batter, quality spin option, and leadership experience. Ticks a lot of boxes there.
He took over as Central West Wranglers captain for the Plan B Regional Bash this season and I'm taking that as a sign he's locked in for 2022/23.
He was good for Bathurst last season in a rain-affected WZPL season. He was the leading run scorer but never made that huge score despite solid starts of 57, 30 and 24.
He wasn't needed to bowl at all for Bathurst last campaign but if he can get some overs under his belt and pile on the runs then he's every chance of getting back in Western Zone selection conversation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.