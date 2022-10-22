Heavy rainfall has forced several sporting codes to abandon their competitions over the weekend.
Dubbo and the Western region were hit with yet another storm leading into the weekend which forced cricket, rugby league and racing all the be abandoned.
On Friday morning, the Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the cancellation of Saturday's fixtures as well as the opening round of the MoneyQuest Megahit.
It is the second time this season the DDCA has had to cancel matches due to the weather, just three weeks into the 2022/23 campaign.
Like the senior association, Dubbo District Junior Cricket also made the call to cancel their junior matches on Saturday morning due to the weather.
Early on Sunday morning, the Midwest Brumbies announced via their Facebook page Mudgee's Jubilee Oval was half-covered in water, making it unsuitable for play against the Goannas.
As a result, all five matches were cancelled and teams will likely split points for the matches, keeping the Goannas in the hunt for finals in every grade.
Sunday's planned Coonabarabran Cup meeting at Coonamble was also postponed due to the weather.
According to Racing NSW, the extra rainfall overnight leading into the meeting rendered the track "unsuitable for racing".
There is no word as of Sunday morning on where and when the meeting will take place.
The Western Plains Outlaws are out of the Plan B Regional Bash after both South Coast Crew and Illawarra Flames pulled out of the competition.
The three teams along with Central West Wranglers were scheduled to play each other in Bathurst on Sunday but the withdrawal of the coastal sides cancelled the matches.
As a result, the Wranglers now go through to the competition's finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
