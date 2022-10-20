For the second time in three weeks, the Dubbo District Cricket Association has been forced to abandon senior games due to the weather.
A decision was made by the board early on Friday morning to abandon Saturday's matches due to rain making the ground unsafe for play.
Along with Saturday's games, the opening match of the MoneyQuest Megahit between Rugby and CYMS was abandoned with teams expected to split the points.
This means for the opening two-day matches for the RSL Whitney and Pinnington Cup competitions have both been forced to become one-day fixtures.
Both first and second grade will now play only one-day cricket until the end on January 2023, with three two-day matches to be played leading into finals.
There is no word as of Friday morning on what will happen with the two Plan B Regional Bash matches in Bathurst on Sunday.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
