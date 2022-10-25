Daily Liberal
Group 11 clubs steadfast on threat to leave western league unless a four-grade commitment is confirmed

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:03am, first published 1:30am
The Macquarie Raiders' defence crunches Lachie Munro of Orange CYMS during one of the first grade crossover matches in the 2022 season. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Group 11 clubs remain committed to walking away from western-wide competition in 2023 unless all four grades are involved.

