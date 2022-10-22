Matt Burton and Isaah Yeo's Australian debuts could not have gone much better after the pair both scored tries in the 84-0 win over Scotland in the Rugby League World Cup.
Lining up in their first game for Australia, the pair showed no signs of nerves and were at their best early on as the Kangaroos proved to be way too good for Scotland.
Four tries to Josh Addo-Carr and three to Campbell Graham stole the headlines in the win, while Orange's Jack Wighton scored a double.
Dubbo District Junior Rugby League president Bernand Wilson has seen both Yeo and Burton's rise from junior players in town to making their International debuts, something he believes is great for the area.
"I got up early and watched it, which was great," he said.
"It's pretty awesome to see two blokes make their debut together from the one city.
"They are both well and truly up for the task, they looked very comfortable in the environment as well as with the players they were around."
Yeo was at his best controlling the middle with his clever passing game and allowed Nathan Cleary to be at his best also during his debut.
The Australian lock scored a try late in the match after backing up a kick from Cameron Munster which landed in the hands of Ben Hunt before being offloaded to Yeo for his first try for his country.
Burton's try was again a simple one but his best moment came later in the match.
A chip kick across the field found the turf and looked to head over the sideline before Burton flicked the ball between his legs back into the field of play to find Addo-Carr.
Burton's Bulldogs teammate then grubbered the ball for himself only to win the race to the in-goal and score his fourth try of the match.
Wilson knew Burton had a few magical plays in him but admitted his big moment on Saturday morning (AEDT) was unreal.
"We were actually talking about him this morning (Sunday), he always comes up with that one sort of special play or freaky thing that other people just can't do," he said.
"Maybe a few can but not many, he just has that little bit of brilliance in him that brings that miracle play."
Like many around the area, Wilson is hoping both players become mainstays in the green and gold.
"I think they definitely both have long-term futures playing for Australia," he said.
"Isaah was outstanding again, he just did his job nice and simple.
"Even though the opposition were ordinary, you can just see his temperament is perfect for test match foot and the real deal stuff."
Australia's next pool match will be against Italy early on Sunday morning leading into the tournament's finals.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
