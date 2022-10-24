Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forbes junior Charlie Staines joins Wests Tigers from Penrith Panthers

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:17am, first published 3:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Magpies junior Charlie Staines is making a move from Penrith Panthers to Wests Tigers in November. File picture

It was one of the worst kept secrets in the NRL and now it's official - Charlie Staines is headed to the Wests Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.