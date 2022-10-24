It was one of the worst kept secrets in the NRL and now it's official - Charlie Staines is headed to the Wests Tigers.
The Tigers announced the signing of the Forbes junior and Penrith Panthers outside back on Friday.
Staines helped Penrith win their second successive NRL premiership this year and scored a memorable try in the grand final win over Parramatta.
The former Magpies star will link up with Wests Tigers in early November on a one-year deal.
The 22-year-old burst onto the scene in 2020, scoring four tries on debut for Penrith. He crossed for six tries in his first two NRL games, earning the nickname the 'Forbes Ferrari'.
He increased that tally to 23 tries from 38 appearances across three seasons.
Staines says he's looking forward to a new start under coach Tim Sheens.
"The club has a new coaching staff, incredible facilities, some great new signings, and a strong junior nursery, so I'm really excited to be a part this club," he said.
Sheens says Staines is a player he looks forward to working with.
"Charlie has shown what he is capable of," the NRL premiership-winning coach said.
"Like most of our squad, he's young and still learning.
"I'm confident Charlie will continue his development at our club and it's great to have him on board."
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe also spoke about his excitement around the deal.
"We are delighted to have Charlie join the Wests Tigers," he said.
"He's a proven speedster, a premiership-winner, and a player with immense talent."
Tyrone Peachey, a player with family ties to Wellington, heads back to Penrith from the Tigers as part of the deal.
Peachey started his NRL career at the Panthers before stints at both the Gold Coast Titans and Tigers.
"I look forward to welcoming Tyrone and his family back home to Panthers for the 2023 NRL season," Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.
"It's great to have Tyrone's experience and versatility as part of our club, and we believe he can flourish in the Panthers environment."
Cameron also paid tribute to Staines, who joined the Panthers after helping Forbes win the under 18s and first grade premiership double at Forbes in 2018.
"It's been rewarding to see Charlie progress his rugby league journey during his time at the club," he said.
"Charlie leaves Panthers as a premiership winner with several fond memories, including his unforgettable NRL debut and his try in the 2022 NRL grand final.
"On behalf of all at Panthers, I'd like to thank Charlie for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future."
