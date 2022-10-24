Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ray Smith's retired Jungle Deuce nominated for NSW Greyhound of the Year

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:01am, first published October 24 2022 - 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jungle Deuce and Raymond Smith won a massive 20 races throughout 2021. Picture supplied

Ray 'Jack' Smith might have missed out on a feature win at Dawson Park on the weekend but he still has plenty to be excited about.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.