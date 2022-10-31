Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Central West Leadership Academy principal Mandi Randell defamation case against Karina McLachlain dismissed

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:58am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Principal Mandi Randell (top corner) attempted to sue former Dubbo council election candidate Karina McLachlain (bottom corner) for a Facebook comment she made back in August 2021. Pictures on file

A legal battle over a 40-word comment on Facebook has ended in defeat for the principal of a Dubbo private school for gifted children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.