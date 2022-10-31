Daily Liberal
Two teenagers granted conditional bail after stealing ute from Orange, fuel and leading a police chase on Mitchell Highway

Zaarkacha Marlan
Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:14am
The stolen Mitsubishi Triton eventually suffered mechanical damage and started smoking heavily, causing it to stop on the Mitchell Highway before both occupants fled from the scene. Picture by Trffic and Highway Patrol Command

Two teenagers who allegedly stole a ute from Orange, fuel from two servos, before leading police on a chase along the Mitchell Highway have been granted conditional bail.

