Two teenagers who allegedly stole a ute from Orange, fuel from two servos, before leading police on a chase along the Mitchell Highway have been granted conditional bail.
According to police, a property in Orange was broken into on Friday, October 28, where a Mitsubishi Triton was allegedly stolen.
Later that morning, police were notified that a vehicle had failed to pay for fuel at two service stations in Orange and at Nyngan.
About 10.30am on Friday, Nyngan highway patrol officers located the vehicle driving on the Mitchell Highway near Nevertire and attempted to stop it.
However when it failed, a police pursuit was initiated.
The stolen Mitsubishi Triton eventually suffered mechanical damage and started smoking heavily, causing it to stop. Both occupants fled on foot from the scene.
The 15 year-old female passenger from Orange was arrested after a short foot pursuit, while the 17 year-old male driver fled into a nearby property.
Following inquiries, about 2.00pm, police attended a property in Nevertire where they located the boy from Brewarrina, who again fled on foot.
Following another foot pursuit, he was also arrested and taken into custody.
The male driver was charged with recklessly engaging in a police pursuit, driving while never being licenced, take and drive a vehicle without consent, and trespassing.
The female passenger was charged with being carried in a vehicle without the consent of an owner, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, and being a passenger not disclosing a driver's identity.
The pair were both refused bail and appeared before Paramatta Children's Court on Saturday where they were granted conditional bail.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
