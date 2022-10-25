Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Joseph Jack Learmonth attacked Tomingley BP servo attendants who refused to refund Telstra recharge voucher

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 25 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Jack Learmonth attacked the two Tomingley BP service station attendants after he was refused a refund for his $40 Telstra recharge voucher. Picture by Google Maps

A Peak Hill shearer says he "prays to God every day" that he wished he didn't violently go behind the counter and attack two BP service station attendants who refused to refund his $40 Telstra recharge voucher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.