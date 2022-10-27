Daily Liberal
Stuart William Walsh refused bail after allegedly attacking man using walker outside Dubbo Chemist Warehouse

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
Bail refused following alleged 'alarming assault' on man using walker

A Dubbo man who was on two community-based jail sentences when he allegedly attacked a man using a walker outside Chemist Warehouse has been refused bail.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

