Bail refused following alleged 'alarming assault' on man using walker

A Dubbo man who was on two community-based jail sentences when he allegedly attacked a man using a walker outside Chemist Warehouse has been refused bail.
A handcuffed Stuart William Walsh was escorted into the dock at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, sporting a prominent black eye, when he applied for bail.
The incident, captured on CCTV and police body worn video, showed the 29-year-old allegedly approach a man situated on his walker outside Chemist Warehouse at about 7pm on Tuesday, October 25.
Walsh is accused of approaching the man and verbally abusing him, calling him a paedophile.
Staff from the store heard the commotion and went outside when Walsh allegedly began verbally abusing them. The staff quickly removed themselves from the situation.
The man began to walk with his walker from the store along Macquarie Street, but Walsh is believed to have begun following him, and continued to hurl verbal abuse stating he was going to kill him, police said.
Walsh is alleged to have then punched the man in his head causing him to fall to the ground, before he picked up the man's walker and threw it on top of him.
Police arrived and activated their body worn cameras, and asked Walsh for his name when he became reluctant and hesitant toward them.
The officers told Walsh they had been informed of what had happened, when he started raising his voice, became aggressive and abusive.
Its alleged Walsh then stepped toward police who put their palms up to stop him, but he continued causing police to strike him in the chest causing him to stumble backwards.
A female constable then tried to restrain Walsh, when he is alleged to have pushed her with both hands in the face. An unarmed wrestle took place before he locked his wrists preventing officers from restraining him.
Police issued two bursts of capsicum spray, before Walsh was eventually handcuffed. However he is alleged to have grabbed onto one side of the cuff refusing to let go.
While attempting to gain control of Walsh another senior constable arrived and was trying to put him into the rear of a caged police vehicle when Walsh allegedly wrapped his legs around the officer.
The senior constable stumbled and in an attempt to release Walsh deployed controlled strikes to release his legs.
Walsh was put into the back of the vehicle when he allegedly looked directly at the senior constable and spat blood and saliva into his face. He was taken to Dubbo police station, where he allegedly continued to spit at the door of his cell.
Walsh was charged with common assault, two counts of assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and a charge of resisting an officer.
During a bail application in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, police prosecutor, sergeant Kodi Lane opposed bail noting it was an "alarming assault" on a vulnerable member of the community, and highlighted Walsh was on two intensive corrections orders - jail terms served in the community - while this offence took place.
Defence lawyer Rachel Waugh told the court Walsh suffers from autism and ADHD, and had no recollection of the offences that were before the court.
She said her client was a father to three young children and the sole income provider, and had never spent time in custody before.
Ms Waugh appealed to Magistrate Theresa Hamilton bail risks could be mitigated through a curfew and reporting to police.
However Ms Hamilton said it wasn't clear what caused the outburst and it seemed like an "unprovoked attack" on someone with a walker.
Ms Waugh told Ms Hamilton her client did have issues with alcohol.
Given the breach to court orders Walsh was on at the time of this offending, and the "quite serious" attack on a vulnerable person, Ms Hamilton refused bail.
The matter will return to court on November 9.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
